Ireland vs Namibia, 3rd place Play-off - T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IRE vs NAM

Headlines

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ireland vs Namibia, 3rd place Play-off - T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IRE vs NAM

IRE vs NAM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Ireland vs Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, IRE Dream11 Team Player List, NAM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Ireland vs Namibia Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 03:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Dream11 Prediction - Ireland vs Namibia: 3rd place Play-Off- T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

IRE vs NAM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Ireland vs Namibia 3rd place Play-off- T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, November 2 at Dubai Cricket International Stadium.

 

Ireland vs Namibia (IRE vs NAM) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – JP Kotze, Gary Wilson

Batters – Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Niko Davin

All-Rounders – Gareth Delany, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Christi Viljoen

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Craig Young, Bernard Scholtz, Barry McCarthy

 

IRE vs NAM My Dream11 Team 

JP Kotze, Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, JJ Smit (VC), Gareth Delany, Christi Viljoen, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Bernard Scholtz.

 

IRE vs NAM Probable Playing 11

Ireland possible XI: Paul Stirling,  Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie,  Gareth Delany,  Lorcan Tucker,  Gary Wilson (C&WK),  Craig Young,  George Dockrell,  Shane Getkate,  Mark Adair and  Barry McCarthy

Namibia possible XI: Stephan Baard,  Niko Davin,  JP Kotze,  JJ Smit,  Craig Williams,  Gerhard Erasmus (C),  Zane Green (WK),  Christi Viljoen,  Pikky Ya France,  Bernard Scholtz and  Ben Shikongo

 

Check Dream11 Prediction / IRE Dream11 Team / Ireland Dream11 Team / NAM Dream11 Team / Namibia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, calls him ‘dedh shana’ for this reason

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain’s new avatar from upcoming project leaked

SSC CPO 2023 Notification: Apply for Delhi Police, CAPF SI posts at ssc.nic.in before this date

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE