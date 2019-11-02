Ireland vs Namibia, 3rd place Play-off - T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IRE vs NAM

Cricket
IRE vs NAM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Ireland vs Namibia Dream11 Team Player List, IRE Dream11 Team Player List, NAM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Ireland vs Namibia Head to Head.
IRE vs NAM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Ireland vs Namibia 3rd place Play-off- T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019, November 2 at Dubai Cricket International Stadium.
Wicketkeeper – JP Kotze, Gary Wilson
Batters – Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Niko Davin
All-Rounders – Gareth Delany, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Christi Viljoen
Bowlers – Mark Adair, Craig Young, Bernard Scholtz, Barry McCarthy
JP Kotze, Paul Stirling (C), Andy Balbirnie, Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, JJ Smit (VC), Gareth Delany, Christi Viljoen, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Bernard Scholtz.
Ireland possible XI: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (C&WK), Craig Young, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy
Namibia possible XI: Stephan Baard, Niko Davin, JP Kotze, JJ Smit, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green (WK), Christi Viljoen, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo
Check Dream11 Prediction / IRE Dream11 Team / Ireland Dream11 Team / NAM Dream11 Team / Namibia Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more