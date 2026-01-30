Ireland star Paul Stirling surpasses Rohit Sharma to become first player to achieve historic T20I record

Ireland batter Paul Stirling created T20I history by surpassing Rohit Sharma, becoming the first player ever to achieve a landmark world record. Stirling’s milestone highlights his longevity and consistency in international T20 cricket.

India’s top batter Rohit Sharma boasts several world records in various formats of international cricket. Recently, he lost one of these records when Babar Azam overtook him to become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Now, another record has slipped away from him: the most T20I appearances.

Paul Stirling from Ireland set a new record by participating in the 1st T20I against the UAE. Not only did he become the player with the most T20I caps, but he also made history as the first to reach 160 matches in this format. Rohit had previously played 159 matches.

Although Stirling's personal performance in that game was forgettable, scoring just eight runs, he must have relished the victory as a captain, with Ireland winning by 57 runs. Since making his debut in 2009, he has now reached the pinnacle of T20I appearances.

Stirling is gearing up for his ninth T20 World Cup, having participated in every edition from 2009 to 2024. The only tournament he missed was the inaugural one in 2007. In contrast, Rohit has played in all editions from 2007 to 2024, retiring from T20Is in 2024, making this the first World Cup without him. Another notable player who has participated in every edition but will not be present this time is Shakib al Hasan.

Currently, Stirling ranks fourth on the list of all-time T20I run-scorers. The top three positions are held by Babar at the top, Rohit in second, and Virat Kohli in third. As Stirling turns 36 this year, he still has a chance to aim for second place, if not first.

While Stirling leads in T20I appearances with 160 matches, Sachin Tendulkar holds the records for the other two formats, with 200 Tests and 463 ODIs to his name.

