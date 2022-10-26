Ireland beat England in huge T20 WC upset; Virender Sehwag, Amit Mishra join meme fest

Photo: PTI

Ireland are on a roll this T20 World Cup. After beating two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies in the Group Stage, the Irish beat 2022 favourites England in another huge upset on Wednesday. After being restricted to 157 all out in their 20 overs, Ireland put up a bowling masterclass to put England on a tightrope at 105/5 in 14.3 overs. Rain gods smiled on Ireland who won the match by 5 runs according to Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

England’s dismal performance and Ireland’s mighty showing quickly fuelled a memefest on Twitter. Several former cricketers also joined in, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Amit Mishra and Wasim Jaffer.

“With some help fro mm rain off course but Ireland beating England by 5 runs,” Virender Sehwag wrote with a meme on Twitter.

With some help fro mm rain off course but Ireland beating England by 5 runs. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/rLWFZavf4W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2022

“Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory. Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game,” Amit Mishra tweeted with a laughing emoji and a meme.

Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory. Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game. #EngvsIRE pic.twitter.com/0S4L5f1ZTi October 26, 2022

Another former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also took to Twitter to share a hilarious video clip, dubbing it as 'Match Summary' and tagging former England captain Michael Vaughan. Take a look:

Ireland's skipper Andrew Balbirnie (62 runs off 47 balls) and top order batsman Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27) put in a strong batting performance in the first half of the innings before the team crumbled to 157 all out in 20 overs. England looked favourites for a comfortable win, but a sensational bowling display led by Josh Little (2 wickets for 16 runs) ensured that England were never in control. With 5.3 overs remaining, England were 105/5 with 53 runs needed in 33 balls. Rain stopped play and eventually ensured that it did not restart, with the DLS handing over a 5-run win to the minnows.

