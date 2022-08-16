'Now onto the next stage of my life': Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien announces retirement from international cricket

Kevin O’Brien announces retirement

Ireland star all-rounder Kevin O'Brien called time on his international cricket career on Tuesday, leaving a lasting legacy on the game.

Making his debut for Ireland in 2006, O'Brien was a prominent figure in his team's rise with a career that spanned close to two decades. The star all-rounder represented Ireland in three Tests, 153 ODIs and 110 T20Is. In his blistering international career, he scored 5850 runs and bagged 172 wickets.

O'Brien announced his retirement in a Twitter post and said that he originally planned to retire after this year's T20 World Cup but was not selected in Ireland's WC squad and decided to call the time on his stunning career.

"Today I announce my retirement from international cricket after 16 years and 389 caps for my country. I had hoped to finish my career at the T20 World Cup in Australia but having not been picked for the Irish squad since last year's World Cup, I feel that the selectors and management are looking elsewhere," O'Brien wrote in a Twitter post.

"I have enjoyed every minute of playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing for the National side. It's now onto the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right," said O'Brien.

I want to continue to grow my own Coaching Academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future. I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future," he further added.