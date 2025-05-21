Ireland captain Paul Stirling kicked off the ODI series impressively against the West Indies scoring a half-century helping Ireland achieve a strong total of 303 runs after being sent in to bat.

Paul Stirling, the ever-present star of Irish cricket has made history by becoming the first player from Ireland to surpass the 10,000-run milestone in international cricket. As Ireland embarks on its quest to qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Stirling showcased his leadership by delivering an aggressive half-century after the West Indies opted to bowl first. Needing just 37 runs in the opening ODI against the West Indies to reach this significant landmark, Stirling achieved the feat with a composed 54 runs off 64 balls, providing Ireland with a solid foundation.

At 34 years old, Stirling stands head and shoulders above his compatriots in terms of run-scoring, with the second-highest run-scorer, Andy Balbirnie, trailing by a staggering 4,000 runs. Balbirnie himself made headlines by scoring his ninth ODI century, marking his second against the West Indies. Stirling is also on the verge of reaching 6,000 ODI runs; his recent performance brought his total to 5,979 runs in the format, and with several matches remaining, he is poised to surpass this milestone.

Most runs for Ireland in international cricket

10,017 runs - Paul Stirling, in 324 innings (2008-2025*)

6,129 runs - Andy Balbirnie, in 235 innings (2010-2025)

5,850 runs - Kevin O'Brien, in 250 innings (2006-2021)

5,480 runs - William Porterfield, in 210 innings (2006-2022)

Ireland's innings began cautiously after being put in to bat. Both openers took their time to settle in before unleashing their attacking instincts. Stirling departed after a stylish fifty, while Balbirnie initially struggled to find his rhythm. He took 88 balls to reach his first fifty but accelerated impressively, scoring his second fifty in just 44 deliveries—exactly half the time.

Harry Tector injected vital momentum into the innings with a brisk 56 runs off 51 balls, while Lorcan Tucker contributed a quick-fire 30 runs from just 18 balls, propelling Ireland past the 300-run mark. The task ahead for the West Indies batters will not be easy, as Ireland's bowlers will face a challenging assignment on a pitch that favors scoring, particularly with its small boundaries.

