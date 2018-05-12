Headlines

IRE vs PAK: Ireland make strong statement on Test debut, players get emotional during cap giving ceremony

The first day of the historic Test was washed out on Friday, but conditions looked bright and sunny on Day 2.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 05:35 PM IST

History was made on Saturday as Ireland became the 11th nation to compete in a Test match when they stepped on the field to comete against Pakistan.

Ireland skipper William Porterfield won the toss and elected to field in front of a sizeable crowd at The Village (Malahide Cricket Club), Dublin. The hosts got off to a bright start as they reduced Pakistan to 13 for 2 after 8.1 overs. Boyd Rankin got Ireland's first wicket, while Tim Murtagh got the second.

The first day of the historic Test was washed out on Friday, but conditions looked bright and sunny on Day 2. Before the start of play on Saturday, Ireland players were handed two caps - a ceremonial one and their playing cap. Naturally, a few players could be seen getting emotional during the ceremony.

On Friday, the grey skies around Dublin did not dampen the enthusiasm of the fans in green, many of whom had waited decades for the day Ireland might at last be granted the opportunity to play in the five-day format so steeped in tradition.

No longer just constrained to the one-day game, Ireland's enthusiastic fans will at least get four more shots at enjoying Test cricket for the first time.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (c), Ed Joyce, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O Brien (wk), Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson, Stuart Thompson, Tyrone Kane, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Rahat Ali.

