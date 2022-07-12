IRE vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Ireland vs New Zealand match in Dublin

Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Team New Zealand which is touring Ireland for a three-match ODI series, saw them win the first game by a whisker. Now the Andrew Balbirnie-led unit will be aiming to get the win and register their first ODI victory against the Black Caps.

Talking about the first clash, the Irish side managed to score 300 runs, led by Harry Tector who slammed his maiden ODI hundred. The knock included 14 fours and 3 maximums.

With the ball, Curtis Campher and Mark Adair made sure the Kiwis were tottering at 120/5 in the 22nd over.

However, Michael Bracewell walked onto the pitch and single-handedly led New Zealand's counterattack. He too went on to smash his first ODI ton in the process. In the final over, the southpaw even created a record for the most runs being successfully chased down.

Dream11 Prediction – Ireland vs New Zealand – 2nd ODI in Dublin

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Ireland vs New Zealand

Ireland vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Martin Guptill, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Josh Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (captain), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Tom Latham, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell (VC), Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 03:15 PM IST and will take place at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday, July 12. The match will be aired live on FanCode.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Dane Cleaver