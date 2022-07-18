IRE vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs New Zealand in Belfast

Inreland vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Ireland (IRE) will lock horns with New Zealand (NZ) in the first fixture of the bilateral T20I series. The New Zealand team managed to secure a clean sweep in the ODI series and will look to continue their dominance in this series.

Ireland came close to beating New Zealand in the ODIs but ended up losing by one wicket, three wickets and one run. Now, they have another chance to have a crack at the Black Caps. It's redemption time for the hosts.

The New Zealand team will welcome the likes of Dane Cleaver, Mark Chapman, and Ish Sodhi to the XI, as opposed to the final ODI game. On the other hand, Ireland is expected to retain the same line-up to start off on a positive note.

This will be the second meeting between Ireland and New Zealand in T20Is. The Kiwis won the first meeting by 83 runs on June 11, 2009, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Dream11 Prediction – Ireland vs New Zealand 1st T20I

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

Ireland vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Martin Guptill (c), Harry Tector (vc), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Andy Balbirnie, Michael Bracewell (c)

Bowlers: Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

IRE vs NZ My Dream11 Playing XI

Lorcan Tucker, Martin Guptill (c), Harry Tector (vc), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Andy Balbirnie, Michael Bracewell (c), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson