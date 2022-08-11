IRE vs AFG 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I in Belfast

Ireland vs Afghanistan

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Barry McCarthy

IRE vs AFG 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Lorcan Tucker (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Barry McCarthy.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match Details

The match begins at 8:00 PM PM IST and will take place in Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Thursday, August 11. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.