Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan scripts history, becomes first Mumbai batter to....

Sarfaraz Khan etched his name into the history books by achieving a rare milestone in the Irani Cup.

Sarfaraz Khan, recently released from the Indian Test squad to participate in the 2024 Irani Cup, seized the opportunity to make a strong statement with an outstanding century. This impressive performance undoubtedly caught the attention of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir as India gears up for a busy Test season, including matches against New Zealand and Australia.

Representing Mumbai against a formidable Rest of India team captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sarfaraz took to the crease at number six following the dismissal of Shreyas Iyer on the opening day. Forming a crucial partnership of 131 runs with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz showcased his skill and determination, reaching his century in just 149 balls.

Facing a formidable bowling attack featuring Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Yash Dayal, Sarfaraz's performance put Mumbai in a commanding position. Not content with just a century, the 26-year-old went on to achieve his fourth double-century in first-class cricket, reaching the milestone in a mere 253 balls. His contribution was instrumental in helping Mumbai surpass the 500-run mark in the first innings.

Sarfaraz has made history by becoming the first cricketer to score a double century in the Irani Cup while playing for Mumbai (Bombay). This achievement places him among the elite group of only 11 players in the 61-year history of the tournament to achieve this milestone. Notably, despite Mumbai's frequent participation in the event, Sarfaraz is the first player from the team to accomplish this feat in 29 appearances.

It is interesting to observe that other notable players such as Wasim Jaffer, Pravin Amre, Ravi Shastri, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have also scored double centuries in the Irani Cup. However, none of them achieved this while representing Mumbai. Jaffer accomplished the feat with Vidarbha, while Amre, Shastri, and Jaiswal did so while playing for the Rest of India team.

Ramnath Parkar and Ajinkya Rahane came close to scoring double centuries while playing for Mumbai in previous editions of the Irani Cup but fell just short of the milestone. Sarfaraz now joins the ranks as the fourth youngest Indian to achieve this feat in the tournament, following in the footsteps of Jaiswal, Amre, and Vishwanath.

Sarfaraz's success is a testament to his years of consistent performance in domestic cricket, leading to his debut for the Indian national team against England. The right-handed batsman wasted no time in showcasing his talent on the international stage, scoring twin half-centuries in his debut series. In his three Test matches for India, Sarfaraz has amassed 200 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 50, including three half-centuries.

