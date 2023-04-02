IPL viral video of the day: Flying stumps, stunned Devdutt Padikkal; watch Umran Malik's fiery 149 kph delivery (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2023, SRH vs RR: Umran Malik, known for his fierce speeds, stunned Rajsthan Royals' Devdutt Padikkal when he uprooted the batter's stumps. The pacer dismissed Padikkal on his first ball of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with 149kph delivery during Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening match of the 16th season.

His fierce delivery has stunned crickets fans who reacted to the video shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL. Sharing the video, IPL wrote, "Umran Malik doing Umran Malik things!". Check out the video here:

The right-arm pacer conceded 24 runs in his first two overs. Jos Buttler (54), Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) and Sanju Samson (55) slammed aggressive half-centuries as Rajasthan Royals ripped apart the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led SRH in their own backyard to pile up season's highest total yet. RR scored 203 runs while losing 5 wickets in 20 overs.

