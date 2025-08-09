Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former US NSA issues BIG warning on Donald Trump's tariffs: 'They could push India...'

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason: 'It was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me...'

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after England heroics, it costs Rs...

War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...

Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

IPL veteran who played alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli joins adult site OnlyFans; says 'Will do stuff that...'

Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav: Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their sisters

RG Kar rape protest: Rape victim's mother alleges being manhandled as police lathi-charge: 'Bangles broken...'

Viral video: Little girl sings national anthem with eyes closed wins hearts online, netizens say 'India's future is safe'

Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exit buzz

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason: 'It was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me...'

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after England heroics, it costs Rs...

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after Engl

Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL veteran who played alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli joins adult site OnlyFans; says 'Will do stuff that...'

He featured in the IPL for the most famous and best franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The last time he played for England was in 2023. OnlyFans is a website known for adult content.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

IPL veteran who played alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli joins adult site OnlyFans; says 'Will do stuff that...'

TRENDING NOW

Former England cricket team fast bowler Tymal Mills has signed up for OnlyFans, a platform recognized for adult material. The cricketer, who has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), last appeared for England in 2023. He disclosed his choice in a recent interview, emphasizing that his page will concentrate exclusively on lifestyle and cricket-related content.

“Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots,” Mills told The Athletic. “This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It's uncharted territory but it's something I'm really excited about.”

“There's no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn. But what I'll be doing will be far from that. When you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting,” Mills added.

OnlyFans has recently broadened its audience, and notable tennis player Nick Kyrgios was among the prominent figures to join as a non-adult content creator on the platform. Nevertheless, Mills made history as the first high-profile cricketer to explore opportunities on OnlyFans.

“I'm going to try to push the envelope and do stuff that hasn't been done before. Players speak before and after games in the media but it's often manicured, generic stuff,” he said.

“I can use this platform to talk about what I'm thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer.”

“I'm not looking to get rich off the back of the platform,” he said in the interview. “People won't be asked to break the bank. I'm going to try to find that balance when putting a value to it.”

Mills is presently participating in The Hundred Men’s 2025 tournament, playing for Southern Brave. His most recent international appearance was in December 2023, where he played for The Three Lions against the West Indies in a T20I.

 

Also read| Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exit buzz

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China develops ‘brain-like’ computer called 'Darwin Monkey', it can solve...; know its features
China develops ‘brain-like’ computer called 'Darwin Monkey', it can solve...; kn
After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US imports of Russia, says, 'No comparison...'
After slapping 50% tariff on India, Trump aide makes BIG statement on US...
Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital city, IMD predicts 'thunderstorm with rain' today, over 100 flights delayed
Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital city, IMD predicts 'thunde
Hardik Pandya reveals what he eats every day and how he stays fit at 31: 'I like to have...'
Hardik Pandya reveals what he eats every day and how he stays fit at 31: 'I like
Virat Kohli to announce ODI retirement? Viral picture from London leaves fans in disbelief
Virat Kohli to announce ODI retirement? Viral picture from London leaves fans in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE