IPL veteran who played alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli joins adult site OnlyFans; says 'Will do stuff that...'

Former England cricket team fast bowler Tymal Mills has signed up for OnlyFans, a platform recognized for adult material. The cricketer, who has represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), last appeared for England in 2023. He disclosed his choice in a recent interview, emphasizing that his page will concentrate exclusively on lifestyle and cricket-related content.

“Just to be a thousand per cent clear, there will be no glamour shots,” Mills told The Athletic. “This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It's uncharted territory but it's something I'm really excited about.”

“There's no hiding from the fact they are best known for porn. But what I'll be doing will be far from that. When you lift the lid and speak to them and understand where they want to go and what the potential is, it really is exciting,” Mills added.

OnlyFans has recently broadened its audience, and notable tennis player Nick Kyrgios was among the prominent figures to join as a non-adult content creator on the platform. Nevertheless, Mills made history as the first high-profile cricketer to explore opportunities on OnlyFans.

“I'm going to try to push the envelope and do stuff that hasn't been done before. Players speak before and after games in the media but it's often manicured, generic stuff,” he said.

“I can use this platform to talk about what I'm thinking and use footage and images to illustrate the good and bad of life as a cricketer.”

“I'm not looking to get rich off the back of the platform,” he said in the interview. “People won't be asked to break the bank. I'm going to try to find that balance when putting a value to it.”

Mills is presently participating in The Hundred Men’s 2025 tournament, playing for Southern Brave. His most recent international appearance was in December 2023, where he played for The Three Lions against the West Indies in a T20I.

