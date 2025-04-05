An old video from the Punjab Kings' dressing room featuring star players Glenn Maxwell and Sandeep Sharma and owner Preity Zinta is trending on social media, enjoying a fun banter. Check out the viral video.

An old video of Punjab Kings player Sandeep Sharma and owner Preity Zinta making fun of star player Glenn Maxwell has captivated the attention of many on social media. In the viral clip, Sandeep and Pritey are seen teaming up and roasting the Australian all-rounder in Hindi. Sandeep is seen talking to Maxwell about the Aussie player telling him about getting tired fast during the day matches. Preity then intervenes and asks Maxwell, ''What did you understand?''

See the video:

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral on social media again, netizens started reacting to it in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Maxwell can't understand Hindi, then also Preeti asking Maxwell in Hindi.'' ''Glendeep Singh Maxwell is backk,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Tabhi maxi ne Indian se shaadi kar li aab ache se hindi seekh ke ayega iss baar.''

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings is all set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. So far, the team of Punjab has clinched both their games in the ongoing season and is at the top of the Points Table.