IPL ticket booking: How to book tickets for IPL 2023 online, check all details (Photos: Twitter/CSK and RCB)

IPL 2023 ticket booking: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to take place from March 31. This year, the 16th season of IPL will begin with a match between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For the first time since 2019, the Indian Premier League will take place in a home-and-away format. Tickets for the majority of venues are already up for sale. A total of 12 Indian cities will host 74 IPL matches this season. These cities are Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mohali, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Guwahati.

Tickets are already available on Paytm Insider for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match on March 31. The starting price for matches in Ahmedabad varies from Rs 400 to Rs 800 in GT's first three home games. The price range of tickets in Hyderabad is Rs 499 to Rs 11,719.

Paytm Insider is the official ticketing partner at IPL 2023 for the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Lucknow Super Giants. While on BookMyShow, tickets for home matches of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RC) would be available.

Tickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) home matches are available on their website. There is no information regarding the ticket booking platform of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB TICKET SALES AT CHINNASWAMY STADIUM



Important information about dates and timings of ticket sales for the RCB Home matches. Tickets are only sold in gates 18 and 19 from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM as per the release schedule. PlayBold L2023 pic.twitter.com/D134fIPcnE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 18, 2023

IPL 2023 tickets on Paytm Insider - Ahmedabad, Mohali, Dharamsala, Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

IPL 2023 tickets on RCB's official website - Bengaluru

IPL 2023 ticket Booking on Bookmyshow - Mumbai, Jaipur and Guwahati

IPL 2023 tickets for Chennai and Kolkata are yet to open.

