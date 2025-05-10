The official social media handles of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared a video thanking the Indian Railways for arranging special Vande Bharat trains for players, staff, commentators, and others on short notice.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended for a week on Friday in view of the ongoing war between India and Pakistan. Ahead of this decision, the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was also called off midway in Dharamsala. Amid this, IPL took to its official social media handles to thank the Indian Railways for arranging special Vande Bharat trains for players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi. A video was shared by IPL featuring several players like Kuldeep Yadav, Marco Jansen, Shreyas Iyer, and others enjoying the journey in India's top-class trains.

In the caption of the video, the IPL thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, among others, for their swift response. ''Thank you, @railminindia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi. We deeply appreciate your swift response,'' reads the caption of the post.

Earlier, ICC Chairman Jay Shah issued a bold statement on the Indian armed forces amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. ''Our Armed Forces Are Our Pride, and No Words Are Enough to Express Their Valour and Commitment in Protecting Our Motherland and People. We Salute Our Brave Men and Women in the Armed Forces Who Are Shielding Our Nation From Terrorism. Let Us Unite to Honour Our Heroes and Build a Stronger, More United India,'' he said.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) got also postponed. ''The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif," the PCB said in a statement. The upcoming matches in the PSL 2025 consist of four league-stage games and playoffs, which are set to take place in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore.