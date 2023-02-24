Search icon
'IPL taught him how to deal with failure': Dinesh Karthik on India pacer

It was Kohli who persisted with the pacer even during a phase in the latter’s IPL career when he was on the brink of being axed from the RCB playing eleven.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form with the national side over the past couple of years, emerging as one of India's biggest finds in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21. Currently, Siraj is one of India's most valuable assets in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, proving to be a reliable and consistent performer for the team.

Siraj, renowned for his deceptive pace and variation, was previously criticized for his lack of consistency, particularly in the T20 format. He had a dismal Indian Premier League 2022, taking only 9 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of over 10 runs per over. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik commented that the IPL played a major role in Mohammed Siraj's current standing in Indian cricket.

“I'm very sure that he would be part of the 2023 World Cup team. He deserves that spot, he has done really well. The 2022 IPL taught him a lot of things about handling failures, and that has kept him in good stead. I see him as one of those -- let's just say he doesn't get injuries -- at least a 300-wicket Test bowler,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz's show ‘Rise of New India’.

Siraj put his best foot forward after the tournament and delivered impressive performances with the Indian team, earning him a spot in the T20 World Cup squad as a standby. Unfortunately, he did not get the chance to play in the tournament. Karthik commented that Siraj is at his peak in Test cricket and could potentially end his career with an impressive 300 Test wickets.

“He definitely has the aptitude for that, he has the skill set for that. It's only the matter of whether he can stay fit for that long. He has shown so far that he's very reliable. His strongest in Test cricket, one-dayers will come after that. T20s is where he is still learning,” the batter said.

