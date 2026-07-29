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IPL surpasses 20 billion dollars in value; RCB tops franchise rankings at Rs 29,000 crore

The IPL has crossed the $20 billion valuation mark after recording an 11.4% rise in brand value, highlighting the league's global commercial growth. Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the most valuable franchise, with a valuation of ₹29,000 crore.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

IPL surpasses 20 billion dollars in value; RCB tops franchise rankings at Rs 29,000 crore
RCB won their second consecutive IPL title on May 31, 2026. (Courtesy: X)
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The Indian Premier League (IPL) just added another impressive year to its record, with its overall business value now standing at $20.6 billion—a surge of more than 11 percent. Houlihan Lokey, the American investment bank, shared these numbers in their freshly released 2026 IPL Brand Valuation Study.

That double-digit growth isn’t a one-off. This is the second year in a row the IPL has scored gains like that, which really shows how deeply the league has embedded itself in global sports culture. It’s wild to think the IPL only started in 2008. Today, with its 10 teams, it holds the crown as the largest T20 cricket competition in the world. A big part of this success lies in a business model that’s firing on all cylinders. Broadcast deals bring in massive revenue, sponsorships pile up, merchandise sells like hotcakes, and franchise investments just keep getting bigger. The IPL has turned itself into a business powerhouse, not just a sporting event.

Big investors know it, too. Just look at what happened with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. Earlier this year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru changed hands in a high-profile deal: Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, Aditya Birla Group, and Times of India Group joined forces to buy the team for a record $1.78 billion. A couple months later, the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla snapped up Rajasthan Royals for $1.65 billion. These are monster deals that show how eager major investors are to be part of the IPL story.

Harsh Talikoti, a director at Houlihan Lokey, pointed out that franchise valuations have never been this high and that private capital is pouring in. The IPL really sits at the intersection of sports, media, and consumer culture. Talikoti calls it a “unique confluence,” and the numbers prove him right. The league’s business model combines solid revenue streams with a careful approach to costs, all while drawing in a bigger global audience every season. It’s not just buzz—investors believe in the IPL’s long-term value, and they’re betting big.

There’s more. The league’s own brand value climbed 10.3 percent over the past year to reach $4.3 billion. Among the franchises, the current champions, Bengaluru, top the charts with a brand value of $312 million. 

Also read| Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Frontrunner to replace Ryan ten Doeschate as India's fielding coach

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Theatre artiste Nanncy Gill achieves new milestone, her play Mandi House beats 268 entries for stART Tank Theatre Edition 1
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