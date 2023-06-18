Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL success story: His electrician father couldn’t pay fees for cricket coaching, then…

From being unable to afford cricket coaching, this Mumbai Indians rising star is now a 'crorepati'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

IPL success story: His electrician father couldn’t pay fees for cricket coaching, then…
IPL success story: His electrician father couldn’t pay fees for cricket coaching, then… | Photo: Instagram

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has given a platform for hundreds of talented youngsters to shine despite the odds against them. It has produced numerous inspiring rags-to-riches success stories. One such is Tilak Verma, the rising star of Mumbai Indians. 

Verma comes from humble beginnings. His family could not afford to give him the platform to turn his talent into a successful cricket career. He is now a crorepati who has established himself as a professional cricketer over the course of two IPL seasons. 

Son of an electrician, Verma was already a budding player at age 9. However, his father Namboori Nagaraju did not have money to pay for him to rise from gully cricket in Hyderabad;s Chandrayangutta to the stadium. 

Verma owes it to his then coach Salam Bayash, who recognised the southpaw’s talent, and funded his training. Bayash did not just groom Verma as a cricketer but also took care of his stay and food at times.

"Mere baare mein bhale hi na likho, but coach sir ka zaroor mention karna. (Don’t write about me if you want but definitely do mention my coach)," the 20-year-old batter once told PTI. 

At 19, Verma was bought by 5-time IPL champions MI at 8.5X more than his base price. MI fought off competition from Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring Verma to Mumbai for Rs 1.7 crore. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Another goods train derails in Odisha days after Balasore tragedy, no casualties reported
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.