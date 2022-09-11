'IPL stars are ruling Indian cricket': RP Singh demands youngster to take Team India to 'next level'

Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Very recently, the Indian Premier League (IPL) surpassed the English Premier League to become one of the most lucrative leagues in the world. IPL has come a long way, and it currently stands head and shoulders above every other franchise league around the globe.

However, former Indian pacer RP Singh has given an interesting take on the rise of IPL, and how it has benefitted the Indian team. But something has to change, feels Singh while highlighting how IPL stars are dominating Indian cricket nowadays.

Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh are two of the most remarkable examples of players who have immensely benefitted from their performances in the cash-rich league.

RP Singh however feels that India's stars who won the World Cup helped propel IPL to its peak, but now the Indian team is dominated by players who rose through prominence courtesy of IPL.

The veteran pacer has urged the young IPL stars to take Indian cricket to the 'next level' after the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking exit at the Asia Cup 2022.

In 1st 8-10 years IPL was taken to Dizzy heights by Indian Superstars who had won World Cups for India…now tide has turned the other way round…Its the IPL stars who are ruling the Indian Cricket…its their responsibility to take Indian Cricket to next Level now. #indiancricket — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 10, 2022

"In 1st 8-10 years IPL was taken to Dizzy heights by Indian Superstars who had won World Cups for India…now tide has turned the other way round…Its the IPL stars who are ruling the Indian Cricket…its their responsibility to take Indian Cricket to next Level now #indiancricket," wrote Singh on Twitter.

Indeed both Avesh and Arshdeep struggled during the Asia Cup, while the former was pretty expensive at times, before being ruled out of the tournament through illness, the latter fared much better but missed a crucial catch against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, with the T20I World Cup on the horizon, Team India is set for a jam-packed schedule ahead of the marquee event, as they are set to welcome Australia for a three-match T20I series at home, followed by limited overs series against South Africa and two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand.