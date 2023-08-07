IPL star Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot: New bride Romana Jahur met cricketer during match, know love story

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan got married to his partner Romana Jahur, a girl from the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, uploading romantic photos from the wedding ceremony.

Mumbai cricketer and Indian Premier League (IPL) star player Sarfaraz Khan recently revealed on social media that he has tied the knot with his partner Romana Jahur, a girl from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, last week.

Sarfaraz Khan, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in IPL, posed in a dapper black sherwani next to his blushing bride Romana Jahur during his wedding ceremony in Kashmir last week. Khan got married at the native village of his in-laws and some photos and videos from the ceremony are now going viral.

Shining bright in domestic cricket and IPL, Sarfaraz Khan was overlooked by the selectors for Team India in international cricket. Khan has not yet made his debut in international cricket, but has been performing well in IPL and domestic cricket.

Wishing a happy married life for Sarfaraz Khan & his wife.



Congratulations to both of them. pic.twitter.com/BqwXiGGWtd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan was wearing a dapper and glittery black sherwani along with a turban, while his bride Romana Jahur was wearing a stunning red lehenga, along with heavy gold jewellery and embroidered ghoonghat.

Sarfaraz Khan and his bride Romana Jahur met during a cricket match in Delhi, where the Kashmir girl was there to watch the IPL. Jahur and Khan soon started talking and struck up a friendship, which soon turned to love.

Sarfaraz Khan's cousin used to study with Romana Jahur in college, and both families knew each other before the couple had even met. Khan's cousin had introduced him to Romana and after a few months of friendship, the IPL star confessed to his cousin that he was in love and wanted to marry Jahur.

READ | ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out