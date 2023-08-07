Headlines

WhatsApp group admin held in UP's Bhadohi for derogatory comment against CM Yogi Adityanath

World's longest running TV show, with 16,000 episodes, is from India; it's not CID, Bigg Boss, KBC, Taarak Mehta

This man introduced Sachin Tendulkar to international cricket, not Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Azharuddin, Vengsarkar

Rahul Gandhi returns as MP 136 days after disqualification in defamation row

IPL star Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot: New bride Romana Jahur met cricketer during match, know love story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp group admin held in UP's Bhadohi for derogatory comment against CM Yogi Adityanath

World's longest running TV show, with 16,000 episodes, is from India; it's not CID, Bigg Boss, KBC, Taarak Mehta

This man introduced Sachin Tendulkar to international cricket, not Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Azharuddin, Vengsarkar

Health benefits of chia seeds

8 Home remedies to cure cough and cold

Diabetes prevention: Yoga asanas to reverse type 2 diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gadar 2 advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore four days before release, Sunny Deol-starrer set for mega Rs 30-crore opening

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie send legal notice to director, demand Rs 2 crore: 'She now refuses to...'

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL star Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot: New bride Romana Jahur met cricketer during match, know love story

Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan got married to his partner Romana Jahur, a girl from the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, uploading romantic photos from the wedding ceremony.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai cricketer and Indian Premier League (IPL) star player Sarfaraz Khan recently revealed on social media that he has tied the knot with his partner Romana Jahur, a girl from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, last week.

Sarfaraz Khan, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in IPL, posed in a dapper black sherwani next to his blushing bride Romana Jahur during his wedding ceremony in Kashmir last week. Khan got married at the native village of his in-laws and some photos and videos from the ceremony are now going viral.

Shining bright in domestic cricket and IPL, Sarfaraz Khan was overlooked by the selectors for Team India in international cricket. Khan has not yet made his debut in international cricket, but has been performing well in IPL and domestic cricket.

 

 

Sarfaraz Khan was wearing a dapper and glittery black sherwani along with a turban, while his bride Romana Jahur was wearing a stunning red lehenga, along with heavy gold jewellery and embroidered ghoonghat.

Sarfaraz Khan and his bride Romana Jahur met during a cricket match in Delhi, where the Kashmir girl was there to watch the IPL. Jahur and Khan soon started talking and struck up a friendship, which soon turned to love.

Sarfaraz Khan's cousin used to study with Romana Jahur in college, and both families knew each other before the couple had even met. Khan's cousin had introduced him to Romana and after a few months of friendship, the IPL star confessed to his cousin that he was in love and wanted to marry Jahur.

READ | ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World's longest running TV show, with 16,000 episodes, is from India; it's not CID, Bigg Boss, KBC, Taarak Mehta

Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE