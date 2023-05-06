Search icon
IPL star's wife stalked, harassed by two miscreants in Delhi, shocking video goes viral

When she tried to file a complaint, the police advised her to let the matter go since she had "reached home safely."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Saachi Marwah, the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, recently experienced a terrifying incident in Delhi. While driving, two individuals on a motorcycle began to follow her car and intentionally hit it without any provocation. Marwah was understandably shaken by the ordeal and took to Instagram to share her experience with her followers.

According to Marwah's Instagram Stories, the two miscreants continued to chase her and caused damage to her vehicle while she was inside. Despite her attempts to report the incident to the Delhi Police, she was met with unhelpful officials. When she tried to file a complaint, the police advised her to let the matter go since she had "reached home safely."

Furthermore, the police instructed Marwah, who was on a call at the time, to take note of the vehicle numbers of the miscreants in case a similar incident occurred in the future. 

"Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

Saachi Marwah works as an architectural designer and is married to Nitish Rana, a cricketer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. 

Nitish Rana, the 29-year-old captain of the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, has been leading his team with exceptional performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With 275 runs in 10 matches, Rana has proven to be one of the best performers for his side.

In addition to his impressive current form, Rana recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fourth player in the team's history to score 2000 runs for them in the IPL. Over the course of 80 innings, Rana has amassed an impressive 2019 runs, placing him among the highest run-getters in the team alongside the likes of Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, and Gautam Gambhir.

