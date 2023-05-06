IPL star's wife stalked, harassed by two miscreants in Delhi, shocking video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

Saachi Marwah, the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana, recently experienced a terrifying incident in Delhi. While driving, two individuals on a motorcycle began to follow her car and intentionally hit it without any provocation. Marwah was understandably shaken by the ordeal and took to Instagram to share her experience with her followers.

According to Marwah's Instagram Stories, the two miscreants continued to chase her and caused damage to her vehicle while she was inside. Despite her attempts to report the incident to the Delhi Police, she was met with unhelpful officials. When she tried to file a complaint, the police advised her to let the matter go since she had "reached home safely."

Furthermore, the police instructed Marwah, who was on a call at the time, to take note of the vehicle numbers of the miscreants in case a similar incident occurred in the future.

"Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased and the police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I’ll take their phone numbers also!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

Just saw Nitish Rana’s wife’s Instagram stories (Saachi Marwah). Two men hit her car and followed her and Delhi police to her to leave it since they left??? This is so unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/UMQwB92xWo — PS (@Neelaasapphire) May 5, 2023

Saachi Marwah works as an architectural designer and is married to Nitish Rana, a cricketer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Nitish Rana, the 29-year-old captain of the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, has been leading his team with exceptional performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With 275 runs in 10 matches, Rana has proven to be one of the best performers for his side.

In addition to his impressive current form, Rana recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fourth player in the team's history to score 2000 runs for them in the IPL. Over the course of 80 innings, Rana has amassed an impressive 2019 runs, placing him among the highest run-getters in the team alongside the likes of Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, and Gautam Gambhir.

READ| 'Like father-son relationship': Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach Jwala Singh talks about IPL star's journey | Exclusive