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IPL snub to BBL opportunity: Mustafizur Rahman finds new T20 home in Australia

Bangladesh's star pacer Mustafizur Rahman has added another T20 league to his CV as the left-arm speedster is set to make his maiden appearance in Australia's premier franchise cricket tournament

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

IPL snub to BBL opportunity: Mustafizur Rahman finds new T20 home in Australia
Mustafizur adds another T20 league after IPL setback. (Pic Credits: Instagram/renegadesbbl)
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Bangladesh star pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who made headlines when he was released from his IPL contract by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is set to begin a new chapter in his T20 career. The left-arm fast bowler has secured his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) contract as he signed with the Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season. He is set to replace injured Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff in the squad, who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. However, he will miss the opening match against the Perth Scorchers in Chennai, as he will be busy with ILT20.

Mustafizur Rahman excited about maiden BBL appearance at MCG

Mustafizur expressed excitement about representing Melbourne Renegades, which will play Sydney Sixers on January 1 and Melbourne Stars on January 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

''I'm looking forward to playing in the BBL for the first time with the Melbourne Renegades. It will be special to play at the MCG as my home ground, and I'm excited to join my teammates and bring my experience to the squad,'' Mustafizur said.

Luke Ronchi backs Mustafizur's match-winning abilities

Newly appointed coach for Renegades, Luke Ronchi, also expressed delight at adding Mustafizur to the squad and said, ''He is a proven match-winner in T20 cricket all over the world. His ability to take wickets in both the Powerplay and at the death is exactly what we wanted in our attack. BBL audiences love a player who can change a game in a single over, and Mustafizur can do just that.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

 

BBL 2026-27: Melbourne Renegades Fixtures

December 12, 2026: vs Perth Scorchers, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

December 22, 2026: vs Sydney Sixers, SCG

December 24, 2026: vs Hobart Hurricanes, Junction Oval

December 27, 2026: vs Sydney Thunder, ENGIE Stadium

January 1, 2027: vs Sydney Sixers, MCG

January 4, 2027: vs Melbourne Stars, MCG

January 6, 2027: vs Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide Oval

January 10, 2027: vs Brisbane Heat, Junction Oval

January 13, 2027: vs Perth Scorchers, Optus Stadium

January 16, 2027: vs Melbourne Stars, MCG

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