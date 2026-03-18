IPL’s Rs 25.20 crore star loses cool over poor form question, interview ends abruptly

An IPL star bought for Rs 25.20 crore lost his cool during a media interaction after being questioned about his poor form, abruptly ending the interview midway. The incident has sparked widespread discussion among fans, raising concerns over pressure and expectations ahead of IPL 2026.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are putting a lot on Cameron Green’s shoulders this IPL season. They grabbed the Australian all-rounder for a jaw-dropping Rs 25.20 crore—making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. The team’s roster looks almost completely new after the recent auction, and Green is right in the middle of their plans.

But honestly, Green hasn’t looked too sharp lately. With only two weeks before the tournament kicks off, it’s not exactly comforting news for KKR fans who are hoping for another championship run.

There’s also some concern around Green’s mindset. An article from The Age in Australia raised questions about whether he’s really in a good place mentally. Tom Decent, who heads up sports coverage for the Sydney Morning Herald, shared a pretty awkward moment he had interviewing Green. It all happened outside the Western Australia dressing room after the third day of a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney. Decent started by asking about Green’s recent century for WA against NSW, trying to ease into more sensitive territory about his recent struggles.

"Yeah, it's obviously a great feeling. We've had a really good start the first three days, so hopefully we can get a win tomorrow," Cameron Green replied.

Green wasn’t having it. When Decent asked about the tough period leading up to that innings, Green cut him off—“I'm not answering that question. Next question.” After that, Decent wrapped things up. As he was leaving, Green muttered, “Waste of time.” WA’s assistant coach, Beau Casson, ended up apologizing for Green’s behavior.

All this adds a bit of uncertainty to how Green will perform and handle the pressure in this IPL. KKR fans are hopeful, but the spotlight on their big signing feels a little brighter—and maybe a bit heavier—this year.

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