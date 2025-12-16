IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

IPL’s costliest overseas player Cameron Green, bought by KKR for Rs 25.20 crore, is managing a long-term kidney condition first discussed during his time with RCB in 2024. Here’s a closer look at the condition, his journey, and how he continues to compete at the highest level.

Cameron Green isn’t just the Australian all-rounder who broke records as the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history—he’s also been quietly dealing with a chronic kidney condition since he was a kid. When Kolkata Knight Riders snapped him up for Rs 25.20 crore in the 2025 auction, most people just saw the numbers. But there’s a whole other story running in the background.

Green’s rise in cricket isn’t just about powerful batting or sharp bowling. It’s about how he’s pushed for greatness while managing a health challenge that never really lets up. Back in 2024, during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he opened up about this on RCB Bold Diaries. He talked about growing up with chronic kidney disease, the constant tweaks to his life and training, and what it really takes to stay at the top when your body won’t always play along.

Doctors caught Green’s kidney issues early. The news was rough—his parents heard that it could seriously affect his future, maybe even cut his life short. But with solid medical care and a lot of adjustments, he kept himself healthy enough to chase his cricket dreams. "Both my parents were in finance. While I was growing up, I loved playing cricket with my dad. Mum wasn’t much of a cricket fan at that point in time but watching me play cricket and now she loves it. My dad was an all-rounder. I think I have somewhat of a similar action to how he used to bowl. He’s the kind of guy who threw me a lot of balls, probably making me the cricketer that I am today,” Green said.

In that interview, Green broke down what living with CKD actually means for him. His kidneys can’t heal or recover, so he has to stay on top of everything—diet, especially. He watches his protein and salt like a hawk. It’s not just a phase; it’s every single day.

“My journey of Chronic Kidney Disease started when I was born. I had a few things go wrong. That affected my kidney health. I think the doctors were quite worried when I was born that I might not live past the age of 10. So it was a pretty real risk for me. Both my parents were quite relieved on my 10th birthday that I was a reasonably healthy baby and I wasn’t as affected by chronic kidney disease as other people.”

“I think from all reports my mum cried, I feel really sorry for my parents, I think having to go through that would be quite challenging and quite scary. There's no cure. That’s the really scary thing about that. I think your kidneys can never improve, can never heal themselves. You basically have to look after them as well as you can.”

Being an all-rounder isn’t a part-time gig; he bats, bowls, and fields, all while knowing his body doesn’t have the same margin for error. He leans hard on dieticians and health experts, always balancing what his team needs with what his body can handle.

But CKD hasn’t stopped Green from becoming one of cricket’s brightest stars.At 6'6", with the ability to bowl quick and hit big, he’s the kind of player every team wants. His huge IPL price tag just shows how much faith teams like KKR have in him to change games.

“I got really looked after when I was younger, when I was in the hospitals, with kidney doctors helping me out along the way, so I’m one of the lucky ones that got helped out my whole life. What I have to do is I have to reduce my protein and salt in my diet which basically helps your kidney to not get into a worse state where you could be in a really bad situation. Anyway, look after them and you do it,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: Health-related information in this article is for general awareness only and should not be treated as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical concerns.

