The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has pumped up everyone’s energy making them excited with every upcoming match. IPL 2025 is the 18th installment in the league. The league that started from March 22 will continue until May 25.

IPL’s brand value increased by 13%

The league’s popularity has made it one of the biggest events in India which has been seen in its rising brand value and earnings. IPL's brand value surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore in 2024, according to some media reports. The 10 teams playing matches have a collective revenue of Rs 6797 crore in 2024. IPL’s collective brand value has increased by 13%, to reach a whopping USD 12 billion (Rs 1,027,949,976,000.00), reported Times of India. From USD 2 billion in 2009 to USD 12 billion in 2024, IPL has gained massive valuation. In 2023 alone, IPL crossed the USD 10 billion mark and stood at USD 10.7 billion.

4 IPL teams’ brand value gets boost

The massive gains in brand value and its increasing profits came from signing a Rs 48000 crore media right deal. IPL’s popularity has helped grow its overall financial wealth and this has profited individual cricket teams as well. Their value has skyrocketed. Four major teams- Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all have surpassed their brand value beyond USD 100 million (Rs 8,566,250,000.00), each.

In every season IPL earns Rs 12000 crore from only media rights deal. The government has also exempted IPL from paying its tax. This became possible after its appeal to the Income Tax Appealate claiming that the T20 league promotes cricket. However, the Indian government earns a lot from the matches even if it does not get any taxes. It earned Rs 90 crore from IPL 2025 mega auction in 2024. This earning comes from cutting TDS amount from the cricketers’ salary, which is 10%. Cricketers received Rs 383.4 crore as IPL 2025 salary from their teams.

From foreign cricketers, the government takes 20% of their salary. And the teams pat Rs 255.75 crore to them.