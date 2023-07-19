IPL star Rinku Singh reveals name of his cricketing idol, its not Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Headlines

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Meet richest Indian self-made woman under 40, lost over Rs 8,600 crore in 1 year, net worth is…

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Meet richest Indian self-made woman under 40, lost over Rs 8,600 crore in 1 year, net worth is…

Most expensive divorces of Bollywood couples

7 famous Indian cricketers who never played 50-over ICC World Cup

AI reimagines Sholay if it was made in Hollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Wagner Group Mutiny: 36 hours and hundreds of kilometres of rebellion unfolded

DNA: Power struggle escalates in Delhi as Centre moves SC over May 11 judgment

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Woman gets hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace: Report

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL star Rinku Singh reveals name of his cricketing idol, its not Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Rinku Singh, after the IPL, is now ready to shine in Indian colours at the Asian Games. In a recent interview, Rinku Singh was asked who is his cricketing idol.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batsman Rinku Singh emerged as one of the best finishers. After years of struggle, Rinku Singh recently also earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. 

Rinku Singh, after the IPL, is now ready to shine in Indian colours at the Asian Games. In a recent interview, Rinku Singh was asked who is his cricketing idol. 25-year-old Rinku Singh said that he looks up to former Indian player Suresh Raina more than other cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, among others.

Rinku Singh revealed that he is constantly in touch with the former India and CSK star, who often gives him inputs to improve his game. Rinku Singh also credited former India spinner Harbhajan Singh for his support.

Rinku Singh told RevSportz, "Suresh Raina has been my idol. I am regularly in touch with him. He is the IPL King and he keeps sharing his inputs with me. He has helped me a lot in my career. Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) has also helped me a lot in my career. I am grateful for their support and whenever such big players talk about you, it motivates you to push yourself more." 

Meanwhile, India's men's senior team will make its debut in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China later this year.

Here is the Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan.

READ | Strong bones: 7 superfoods for Calcium deficiency

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These 6 contestants including wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia nominated for eviction this week

Greater Noida: Woman threatens female toll plaza employee, pulls her hair, incident caught on cam

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

Unexpected twist: Man's Rs 90K camera lens purchase resulted in a quinoa seed delivery!

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE