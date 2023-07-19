IPL star Rinku Singh reveals name of his cricketing idol, its not Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Rinku Singh, after the IPL, is now ready to shine in Indian colours at the Asian Games. In a recent interview, Rinku Singh was asked who is his cricketing idol.

During the Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batsman Rinku Singh emerged as one of the best finishers. After years of struggle, Rinku Singh recently also earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Rinku Singh, after the IPL, is now ready to shine in Indian colours at the Asian Games. In a recent interview, Rinku Singh was asked who is his cricketing idol. 25-year-old Rinku Singh said that he looks up to former Indian player Suresh Raina more than other cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, among others.

Rinku Singh revealed that he is constantly in touch with the former India and CSK star, who often gives him inputs to improve his game. Rinku Singh also credited former India spinner Harbhajan Singh for his support.

Rinku Singh told RevSportz, "Suresh Raina has been my idol. I am regularly in touch with him. He is the IPL King and he keeps sharing his inputs with me. He has helped me a lot in my career. Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) has also helped me a lot in my career. I am grateful for their support and whenever such big players talk about you, it motivates you to push yourself more."

Meanwhile, India's men's senior team will make its debut in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China later this year.

Here is the Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, and Sai Sudarsan.

