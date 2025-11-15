IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their full list of retained and released players ahead of IPL 2026, signaling a fresh strategic direction for the franchise. The updated squad reflects a mix of bold decisions, continuity, and major surprises as RCB prepares for a crucial new season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have revealed their retention and release list in preparation for the IPL 2026 auction, prominently featuring the exit of English all-rounder Liam Livingstone. RCB enjoyed a sensational IPL 2025 season, culminating in their first IPL title after an 18-year wait. Under the leadership of captain Rajat Patidar and with the seasoned Virat Kohli, who amassed 614 runs, RCB delivered impressive performances throughout the tournament.

The team made history by winning all seven of their away games and demonstrated strong all-around efforts in critical matches. Key contributions were made by Philip Salt and Krunal Pandya, while the bowling unit rose to the occasion during pivotal moments. RCB's steady performance during the league stage and their clutch play in the playoffs, highlighted by a nail-biting win against Punjab Kings in the final, signified a landmark season for the franchise.

As they look ahead to IPL 2026, RCB has retained key players such as Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Philip Salt. However, they have also released several players to enhance their squad balance, particularly in the bowling department, where they may seek to introduce new talent.

Liam Livingstone has been let go ahead of IPL 2026, and Mayank Agarwal, who was brought in as a replacement, will also be released. Additionally, Rasikh Salam Dar, the most expensive uncapped player from IPL 2025, has been released as well.

List of players retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Dar, Yash Dayal

List of players released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Swastik Chikara, Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, Liam Livingstone, Manoj Bhandage, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohit Rathee

