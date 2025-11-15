FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have unveiled their complete list of retained and released players ahead of IPL 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the franchise. With a blend of bold decisions, strategic calls, and surprising exits, GT have set the tone for a refreshed squad heading into the new season.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

IPL Retention 2026: Full list of retained and released players of Gujarat Titans
Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans secured their spot in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons during IPL 2025, but their journey ended in the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians. Despite an impressive season marked by strong performances from their top batsmen, the Ahmedabad-based team fell short of reaching the final.

Ultimately, they concluded the season in third place on the overall points table. After a rocky start with an initial loss, GT rallied to win four consecutive matches, putting them in a strong position for playoff contention. Although they faced some challenges mid-season, they managed to recover, only to lose their last two matches in the league stage. Nevertheless, they advanced to the knockout stage, where they were defeated by MI by 20 runs, ending their campaign on a disappointing note.

Looking ahead to IPL 2026, the Titans aim to make a strong comeback after implementing significant changes to their roster. Recently, GT traded West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 2.6 crore.

List of players retained by Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, and Jayant Yadav.

List of players released by Gujarat Titans - Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
