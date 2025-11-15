IPL Retention 2026: Arjun Tendulkar's LSG salary shocks everyone – Ex-MI star all-rounder to earn Rs...

Arjun Tendulkar’s shocking move from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL Retention 2026 has created massive buzz, especially after reports revealed his surprising new LSG salary. The ex-MI all-rounder is set to earn a fresh contract amount that has stunned fans and experts alike.

The BCCI officially announced pre-deadline trades for IPL 2026, resulting in several significant moves, but one name that notably emerged was Arjun Tendulkar. After two seasons with the Mumbai Indians, the left-arm bowling all-rounder has been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This transition signifies a new chapter in his career, offering a different environment, new mentors, and a fresh chance to showcase his potential.

Arjun Tendulkar began his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians in 2021, joining the franchise for Rs 20 lakh during the mini-auction. However, he did not make his IPL debut that season, having traveled to the UAE with MI as a net bowler for IPL 2020.

In the IPL 2022 mega-auction, MI re-signed Arjun for Rs 30 lakh. The Gujarat Titans (GT) also expressed interest in him and made a bid, but he was not able to debut in IPL 2022 as anticipated.

Finally, Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023, taking 3 wickets in the 4 matches he played, while conceding 92 runs in 59 balls. He also contributed 13 runs during the season.

Arjun Tendulkar's salary at LSG

Despite the team change, Arjun’s salary for IPL 2026 remains at Rs 30 lakh. LSG has retained his existing contract value from MI, ensuring he continues to earn the same amount since the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

This positions him as one of the more cost-effective choices in the all-rounders’ category, particularly given his capability to bowl with the new ball and provide valuable runs lower down the order. With LSG recognized for allowing young players more freedom to express their skills, Arjun may receive increased playing time and a more defined role compared to his experience at MI.

The Mumbai Indians, rich in fast-bowling talent, were unable to provide Arjun with consistent opportunities. In contrast, Lucknow has a greater demand for left-arm pace, and the team management is keen on developing promising players. This trade could be advantageous for both parties – MI clears space in their squad, while LSG secures a developing all-rounder without straining their budget.

