IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis aligning

A few months after the IPL season ended, former India international and CSK star R Ashwin claimed that the franchise had allegedly paid an additional amount to secure Brewis' services during the season.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis aligning

The Chennai Super Kings, who have won the Indian Premier League five times, had a disappointing performance in the IPL 2025 season, finishing at the bottom of the standings and facing significant injury setbacks. It all began when captain Ruturaj Gaikwad sustained an injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. Following Gaikwad's injury, Gurjapneet Singh, a player acquired in the mega auction for INR 2.2 crore, also faced injury issues.

With Singh unable to play, CSK sought a replacement and ultimately signed former Mumbai Indians player Dewald Brewis.

Brewis' addition turned out to be a remarkable success for CSK, as the young South African scored 225 runs in just six matches, boasting a strike rate exceeding 180.

A few months after the IPL season ended, former India international and CSK star R Ashwin claimed that the franchise had allegedly paid an additional amount to secure Brewis' services during the season.

What comments did R Ashwin make regarding Dewald Brewis's addition to CSK for IPL 2025?

In a recent discussion on YouTube, the experienced off-spinner stated:  "Let me tell you something about Brevis. He had a great stint with CSK in the last IPL. In fact, a few teams were talking to him. Some backed out because of the price. When you're signing a player as a replacement, you're supposed to sign him at the base price. But agents get involved, and the player might say, ‘If you give me X amount extra, I'll join.'

"That happens because the player knows that if he's released next season, he might go for big money. So his thought process was — ‘Pay me well now, or I'll get more next year.' CSK agreed to the terms, and that's how he joined. In the second half of the season, CSK's combination was strong. They'll now head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction with ₹30 crore in their purse."

The statement ignited debate, and the franchise has now released a firm response, asserting that they signed Brewis in complete adherence to the IPL's 'Replacement Players' clause.

What did CSK say on signing Dewald Brewis?

On August 16, the Chennai-based franchise released a firm statement, which stated:  "Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL. In April, 2025, Dewald Brevis was signed for a league fee of INR 2.2 Cr as a replacement player for the injured Gurjapneet Singh, who was picked up at the IPL 2025 Player Auction held at Abadi AI Johar Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for a price of INR 2.2 Cr. Dewald Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’."

What is the 'Replacement Players' rule?

Clause 6.6 of IPL's Replacement Players states: "A replacement Player acquired under either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 may be signed at a League Fee that cannot exceed the League Fee that would have been owed to the injured or unavailable Player for that particular Season. If a Replacement Player is signed during a Season, the League Fee paid to him will be adjusted to reflect the Franchisee’s matches that occurred in the relevant Season prior to his registration, along with any other applicable deductions as outlined in the Player Contract."

Also read| 'Make him run 10 kms, has to play till...': Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculation

