IPL Points Table 2023: After GT, CSK and LSG qualify for Playoffs, check scenarios for other teams

IPL Points Table 2023: After Gujarat Titans (GT), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the second team to qualify for the Playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. CSK defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 77 runs on Saturday and qualified for the Playoffs. Hence, DC has been knocked out of IPL 2023.

Another team, which have qualified for the Playoffs is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The team survived a Rinku Singh scare (67 not out off 33) to register a thrilling one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 68 of IPL 2023 and qualify for the Playoffs at Eden Gardens on Saturday. LSG became the third team to qualify for playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2023 season.

Now, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will fight for that last spot, with two last league matches set to be played on Sunday, May 21. Before this, take a look at the IPL points table:

