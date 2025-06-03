Operation Sindoor was a significant military initiative undertaken by the Indian Army in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and the tribute included a special dance performance dedicated to the armed forces.

The IPL 2025 final featuring the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to commence shortly at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prior to this highly anticipated match, the Indian Premier League (IPL) paid a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, honoring their valor during Operation Sindoor.

As part of the IPL 2025 closing ceremony, a poignant video montage was displayed on the giant screen celebrating the sacrifices made by the Indian military during the recent India-Pakistan conflicts. The montage elicited enthusiastic applause from the packed stadium, with fans rising to their feet, proudly waving Indian flags in a show of respect.

Renowned Indian singer Shankar Mahadevan then took the stage, delivering a stirring performance alongside a talented ensemble of artists. He captivated the audience with patriotic anthems, including “Main rahu ya na rahu, Bharat yeh rehna chahiye” and “Maa tujhe salam,” evoking a deep sense of national pride.

Before the musical segment, a visually stunning video package was presented, honoring the bravery of the armed forces. Mahadevan commenced his performance with the song "Bharat" from the film *Manikarnika*, followed by the title track from *Lakshya*, which energized the crowd and prompted fans to wave their flags in unison.

THIS DAY BELONGS TO THE NATION pic.twitter.com/PruEE615mf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 3, 2025

The performance continued with "Ae Watan" from Raazi, followed by another powerful piece, "Kandon Se Milte Hain Kandhe," from *Lakshya*. The atmosphere reached a crescendo with Mahadevan and his sons performing the iconic "Vande Mataram," followed by "Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka," a classic from Naya Daur.

The renowned song "Lehra Do" from the film 83 was performed next, followed by the Hindustani track from the movie *Dus*. The atmosphere inside the stadium was charged with excitement, creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

