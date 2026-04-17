IPL owners to run Test teams? Lalit Modi's wild proposal to save red-ball cricket sparks debate

In a recent podcast, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League suggested a plan to save 'dying' Test cricket. Here's what he said which will shock you.

Lalit Modi, former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently proposed an idea to save the 'dying' red-ball cricket, suggesting that the IPL teams could own the Test teams and attract youngsters to the game to save it. Modi recently featured on a podcast named The Overlap Podcast with former English cricketer Michael Vaughan, wherein he suggested measures to keep Test cricket alive.

Lalit Modi's wild proposal to save Test cricket

While speaking to Vaughan, Modi said, ''The only way Test cricket will work, somebody's going to shoot me for saying this. First time I'm saying this. Let the IPL teams own Test cricket teams. You got the youngsters, you got the loyalty factors. You play your country versus country, without doubt, that's premier. I'm saying you have it as a world championship that goes around the world every year, you play those without doubt, but also so that it doesn't disappear, you have exhibition matches starting off with it--teams playing test cricket. At least play one in a season between each other just to get their youngsters back into the game. That's going to be like club cricket. You have club cricket in everything. But the primary has to be country versus country.''

''And if you want to build loyalty with the youngsters, you got to catch them young, and you've got to give them the experience,'' he added.

He also talked about how Test cricket is dying worldwide, except in Australia and England. ''I hope Test cricket survives because I love Test cricket. You look at the generation that is growing up now. Unfortunately, they are not experiencing it anywhere else except in Australia and England. These are the only two countries that are actually keeping the level of Test up because of the Ashes and because of the English season, and you have the advantage of that, but the rest of the world, Test is dying,'' he further said.

Not only this, but Lalit Modi also suggested that Test matches should be trimmed to just four days and played day and night, like ODIs.