Star Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir has expressed his interest in participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, provided he obtains UK citizenship before the start of the Pakistan Super League Season 10. Amir, who is gearing up to represent Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming 10th edition of the PSL, is scheduled to kick off his campaign on April 12 against Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi. Despite his crucial role for Quetta this season, Amir's candid comments have sparked discussions among fans and experts.

During an interview, when asked whether he would choose to play in the IPL or PSL if they overlapped next year, Amir honestly admitted that he would prefer the IPL if given the chance. His decision is based on the IPL's wider appeal and lucrative financial rewards, as it is widely regarded as the most competitive T20 league globally.

Amir's potential participation in the IPL depends on his ability to acquire UK citizenship, which would determine whether he can register as a local or overseas player according to the league's rules.

If the PSL happens in the same window as the IPL, and as a British citizen, you're eligible for the IPL, would you choose the IPL?," Amir was asked.

“Honestly, if I get the opportunity, I'll definitely play in the IPL. I'm saying this openly. But if I don't get a chance, then I will play in the PSL,” Amir said.

He also expressed his desire to join forces with Virat Kohli on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. No Pakistani player has participated in the IPL since 2008, largely due to the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

The six-team tournament is scheduled to run until May 18, with Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium slated to host the eliminators and final matches. The opening match tonight will feature Islamabad United facing off against the Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, promising an intense and thrilling competition.

