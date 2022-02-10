IPL Mega Auction: Meet Tripura boy Amit Ali who crossed border for cricket

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Indian Premier League (IPL) has proved to be a platform for young talents to shine. Every year several young talents from remotest areas of the country get the opportunity to be auctioned to try their luck in their favourite sport. In IPL 2022, around 590 young players from around the world will go under the hammer.

While the franchises will be splurging to include big names from the present cricketing lot, the precocious uncapped Indian talents will also fall under the spotlight for hefty contracts. One such player on whom the spotlight is sure to fall is the 19-year-old leg spinner from Tripura, Amit Ali who will enter the mega auction this year.

The story of Amit Ali reaching the IPL auction is quite interesting. Ali's journey of indomitable spirit took off from a remote village located at the fringes of Indo-Bangladesh border and landed him to the list of cricketers who are shortlisted for auction. Tripura Cricket Association praised the local leg spinner for this achievement.

The extraordinary journey of Amit Ali

Amit Muslem Ali, born on October 26, 2002, hails from a remote village named Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

Born in Bishalgarh, Tripura, Ali made his List A debut on February 24, 2021, for Tripura in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21.

Amit Muslem Ali made his Twenty20 debut on November 4, 2021, for Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 .

Due to fencing on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the player's house and some parts of his village got separated from India.

Despite being an Indian citizen, Amit Ali had to cross over the fencing to attend his cricket coaching everyday.

However, despite all these challenges, Ali managed to make a place in the IPL auction at the age of 19 after coming a long way.

The story of Amit Muslem Ali is also an inspiration for other players coming from small towns and villages.

His parents said that from his school days, Ali had a lot of interest in sports and gradually started playing cricket.

Amit Ali has played in 7 List-A matches so far. In this, he has taken 12 wickets at an average of 21.25.