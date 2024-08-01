IPL mega auction: Big boost for Shah Rukh Khan as this team owner also seeks scrapping of mega auction

A heated debate between SRK and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Ness Wadia took place at the meeting. While the KKR owner advocates for retaining a large number of players, the PBKS co-owner disagrees with this approach.

The team owners of the 10 franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) convened in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 31) to discuss the uncertain future of the IPL, particularly regarding the 2025 season. The uncertainty stems from the impending mega auction and the yet-to-be-determined number of players each team will be allowed to retain.

A Cricbuzz report indicates that several IPL owners, including Kolkata Knight Riders' Shah Rukh Khan, have approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to express their opposition to a mega auction. The report also mentions a heated debate between SRK and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Ness Wadia. While the KKR owner advocates for retaining a large number of players, the PBKS co-owner disagrees with this approach.



Reportedly Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal wants the Impact Player rule scrapped, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran recommended a minimum of seven players to be retained without any restrictions on the number of overseas players bought back. Just like Shah Rukh Khan, she also wants the IPL mega auction scrapped.

The primary topic of discussion was the retention policy, which hinges on whether the mega auction will occur. According to the information published, if the BCCI decides against holding a mega auction, there would be no need for retention limits.

The BCCI faces a significant decision. Since the IPL's inception, teams have undergone major overhauls every three seasons due to the mega auctions in 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2022. Recently, this interval was extended to four years.

If a mega auction proceeds, reports suggest teams might retain 4-6 players, and the Right to Match (RTM) card could return. Additionally, the salary cap is expected to increase.

In the 2024 season, KKR clinched the IPL title by defeating SRH in the final. Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, the team lost only three matches throughout the season.