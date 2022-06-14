IPL media rights: ZEEL congratulates BCCI for ‘efficient and transparent’ e-auction

Photo: IPL

After the results of the e-auction for IPL media rights were announced by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd congratulated the board for running an “extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process.”

“ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr Sourav Ganguly, Hon’ble Secretary, Mr Jay Shah and Hon’ble Treasurer, Mr Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE’s participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process. At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism,” said Mr Rahul Johri, President, Business - ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The announcement confirmed that the coveted IPL Indian sub-continent TV rights went to Disney Star for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore. The digital rights were acquired by Viacom18 for Rs 20,500 crore at the IPL media rights auction.

The media rights auction has brought in a total revenue of Rs 48,390 crore for BCCI.

Disney Star secured the Package A (Legacy Media Rights) at a price of effectively Rs 57.5 crores per game. Viacom 18 will put out a price of effectively means 50 crores per match for the Package B (Digital rights).

