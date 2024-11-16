The IPL has recently released the pruned list of players who will be available for bidding, with a total of 574 players shortlisted for this highly anticipated event.

The stage is set for the IPL 2025 mega-auction, a two-day event scheduled to take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. The IPL has recently released the pruned list of players who will be available for bidding, with a total of 574 players shortlisted for this highly anticipated event. Among the marquee players up for grabs are Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Jos Buttler.

However, one notable absence from the list is IPL legend Amit Mishra, who was once the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Despite his impressive record of 174 wickets, he currently ranks as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Amit's absence from the list signals a potential end to his IPL career, as he has struggled to secure a regular spot in playing XIs in recent seasons.

Amit Mishra began his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) in 2008, later moving on to Deccan Chargers in 2011 and representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014. He returned to Delhi in 2015 and played for them until 2021, yet he has not been able to clinch an IPL trophy throughout his career.

Having last played for Team India in a T20I against England in 2017, the out-of-favour spinner has participated in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. Amit has not seen competitive action since IPL 2024, with his last first-class game dating back to 2017 and his last List A appearance in 2019. His final Test match was in 2016, while his last ODI appearance occurred in the same year against New Zealand.

