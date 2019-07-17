Headlines

HomeCricket

business

IPL: KKR set to re-appoint England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss

The 56-year-old head-coach won the World Cup 2019 with England on Sunday and is set to head back to his former IPL side KKR.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 08:44 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to announce England’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach.

The 56-year-old head-coach won the 'Holy Grail' event with England on Sunday and is set to head back to his former IPL side KKR, at the end of the 2019 Ashes series which starts next month.

According to numerous reports, Kolkata Knight Riders have also brought in former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum as their mentor and batting coach, the role which was previously taken by the legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis. 

Trevor was the mastermind behind KKR's 2011 and 2014 IPL winning seasons and will be hoping to replicate something similar this time as well. 

Former KKR and New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum made his Indian Premier League debut with the Knights and smashed 158-run during the tournament’s opening match in 2008.

