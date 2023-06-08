'IPL ki form barkarar hai': Fans slam Rohit Sharma for getting out cheaply against Australia in WTC Final

Image Source: Twitter

India skipper Rohit Sharma failed to produce with the bat in Team India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final versus Australia on Thursday, June 8 at the Oval in London.

The right-handed batter scored 15 runs on 26 balls, including two boundaries. In the sixth over, the 36-year-old was ruled leg before wicket to Australian captain Pat Cummins, as India lost their opening wicket for 30 runs.

Rohit was coming off a poor batting effort for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023. In 16 games, he scored 332 runs, including two half-centuries.

After Australia scored 469 runs, fans on Twitter were dissatisfied with Rohit Sharma's failure in India's first innings.

Check out the reactions:

Sharma ji ki IPL form abhi bhi barkarar hai — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) June 8, 2023

Khatam hai bhai ye Banda! — Zerir (@Zerir_) June 8, 2023

High time BCCI should make Kl Rahul as our captain — I.P.S (@Plant_Warrior) June 8, 2023

Not surprising.. It's a knockout high pressure game.. This is quite obvious.. Let's believe in Pujara, Kohli and Rahane.. — Sanjumon (@starringSANJU) June 8, 2023

Big Match

Le Rohit Sharma: pic.twitter.com/FTcVGxRnbQ — Mission WTC Final (@rohancric947) June 8, 2023

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma has struggled to make significant contributions in several crucial ICC knockout matches for Team India. In the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, the right-handed batter was unable to score any runs, which was a disappointing outcome for his team.

Similarly, in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Sharma only managed to score one run before being dismissed. Although he did improve his performance in the inaugural 2021 WTC final against the same team, with scores of 34 and 30, India still lost the match. In the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals against England, Sharma scored 27 off 28 balls, but once again, India was unable to secure a victory.

READ| Watch: Shardul Thakur castles Steve Smith’s stumps to bring India back in WTC Final 2023