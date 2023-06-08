Search icon
'IPL ki form barkarar hai': Fans slam Rohit Sharma for getting out cheaply against Australia in WTC Final

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

India skipper Rohit Sharma failed to produce with the bat in Team India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final versus Australia on Thursday, June 8 at the Oval in London.

The right-handed batter scored 15 runs on 26 balls, including two boundaries. In the sixth over, the 36-year-old was ruled leg before wicket to Australian captain Pat Cummins, as India lost their opening wicket for 30 runs.

Rohit was coming off a poor batting effort for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2023. In 16 games, he scored 332 runs, including two half-centuries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After Australia scored 469 runs, fans on Twitter were dissatisfied with Rohit Sharma's failure in India's first innings.

Check out the reactions:

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma has struggled to make significant contributions in several crucial ICC knockout matches for Team India. In the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, the right-handed batter was unable to score any runs, which was a disappointing outcome for his team.

Similarly, in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, Sharma only managed to score one run before being dismissed. Although he did improve his performance in the inaugural 2021 WTC final against the same team, with scores of 34 and 30, India still lost the match. In the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals against England, Sharma scored 27 off 28 balls, but once again, India was unable to secure a victory.

