IPL in UAE: A complete squad analysis of MS Dhoni's CSK ahead of IPL 2020 kickoff

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has received in-principle permission from the Indian government to conduct the money-rich tournament in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources confirmed last week.

The 2020 season of the T20 tournament will be staged from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020, at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) in the UAE.

The BCCI has even handed over the detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) for the IPL 2020 to the franchises. According to the SOP’s, franchises have been instructed primarily on eight accounts.

The accounts are related to testing, accommodation, social distancing at the ground and in hotels, the appointment of team doctors and various other aspects.

The BCCI has instructed the IPL franchises to minimize the contact not only with the other franchises but also with-in the squads.

One of the favorites going into this year's IPL are definitely Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who has been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament's history.

While they are an aging side, CSK are still full of experienced heads who can easily become match-winners when needed.

The Chennai-based franchise bought in five key faces to their side as reinforcements at the auctions in Kolkata back in December.

THEY ARE: Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R. Sai Kishore

Going into the 13th edition of the tournament and after last year's heartbreak in the final, CSK will be eyeing for the ultimate prize this year as always.

Under the capable leadership of Dhoni, the Kings have won the cash-rich tournament three times - 2010, 2011 and 2018.

This year, CSK fans will also be eager to watch their beloved "Thala" take on the cricketing field once again. The former Team Indian skipper hasn't played any pro-level cricket since India's semi-final exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup last year.

It will be interesting to see how the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman perform in the shortest format of the game, who is now 39. Regardless of his age, Captain Cool's

Full squad: Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.