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'IPL in safest of hands': Lalit Modi hails Mittal family–Adar Poonawalla move to acquire Rajasthan Royals

Lalit Modi has reacted to reports of the Rajasthan Royals being acquired by the Mittal family along with Adar Poonawalla in a massive RS 15,660 crore deal. The IPL founder said the league is “in the safest of hands” as new investors prepare to take control of the franchise.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2026, 05:54 PM IST

'IPL in safest of hands': Lalit Modi hails Mittal family–Adar Poonawalla move to acquire Rajasthan Royals
Courtesy: X/@mufaddal_vohra
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Lalit Modi didn’t hold back his emotions after news broke about Rajasthan Royals being acquired by a powerhouse consortium headed by Lakshmi Mittal and Adar Poonawalla. Right away, he jumped onto X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement, calling it “the best news one can think of for the IPL.” For someone who actually kickstarted the league, you could sense the pride in his words. He didn’t just congratulate the new owners—he called them “two of the most savvy investors,” and said he couldn’t imagine better people at the helm. It’s not every day you see a founder this genuinely thrilled about passing the torch.

Modi went on to say how this moment felt special on a personal level. He’s spent years building the IPL from scratch, struggling and hustling to give it global status. So seeing giants like Mittal and Poonawalla invest so heavily in a team he helped shape—for about $1.65 billion, no less—clearly meant a lot to him. “It’s such a day of pride and joy for me personally,” he wrote. His confidence that the IPL is “in the safest of hands” now was almost palpable.

This deal is more than just big bucks. It’s a major signal that IPL has grown into a global sporting juggernaut, catching the attention of business leaders who usually play in much larger arenas. These investors don’t just bring money—they bring clout, vision, and a ton of international firepower. And Modi’s warm endorsement is a reminder that this isn’t just another transaction. It’s a milestone for the league’s legacy, for its future, and for the broader story of cricket turning into a worldwide spectacle.

With the acquisition still waiting on regulatory green lights, everyone’s watching. But the message is clear: the IPL’s pulling in top-tier talent both on and off the field, and the Rajasthan Royals are about to enter a whole new era. If you love professional sports, this is one of those moments when you know you’re witnessing history being made.

Also read| 'What is there to be ashamed of?': R Ashwin reopens debate on Jos Buttler non-striker run-out incident

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