IPL franchises submit bids to own a team in inaugural Women's IPL: Report

The inaugural edition of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) is beginning to take shape, with five teams set to compete in 2023. On January 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited tenders for owning and operating the teams, and according to the latest reports, eight of the ten IPL teams have agreed to submit their bids. This is an exciting development for the future of women's cricket in India.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and defending champions Gujarat Titans are all expected to submit their bids before the January 23rd deadline. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants have yet to submit their tender documents, leaving it unclear whether they will submit their bids or not.

The IPL will announce the cities and five franchises on Wednesday, January 25th. The bid that will be accepted will be for a ten-year period. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has listed ten cities and venues for the IPL teams to own, and more than one party can bid for multiple seasons.

Apart from the owners of the IPL teams, the Glazer Family, which owns Manchester United in the Premier League, has expressed their interest in acquiring a team in the Women's IPL following their unsuccessful bid for a men's team last time. Last year, RP-Sanjiv Goenka and the CVC Capitals fiercely competed for the two teams in the auction and eventually emerged victorious.

According to the BCCI's notification for the tender document, the audited net worth of the bidder must be at least INR 1000 crore as of March 31, 2022. Consortiums or joint-venture companies are not eligible to participate in the bidding process. With the Glazer Family's impressive track record in the football industry, their potential entry into the Women's IPL could be a game-changer for the league.

The official dates for the tournament have not yet been announced, but the tournament is expected to kick off on March 5th, with the final taking place on March 23rd. The player auction is likely to be held in February.

