IPL franchises and cricket fraternity extend wishes to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as he turns 50

Sourav Ganguly

In an international career spanning more than a decade, Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring close to 19,000 runs in international cricket and plundering 38 centuries.

READ: IND vs ENG: Deepak Hooda's gigantic six lands in the commentary box, Ravi Shastri escapes somehow

One of Gangul'`s best innings came against Pakistan in the ODI at Adelaide in 2000. Ganguly scored 141 on that day in January 2000 to help India to a 48-run win. Batting first, India posted 267/6, with Ganguly leading the way with a fabulous 141. His innings was embellished with 12 fours and a six. In reply, Pakistan was bowled out for 219.

BCCI President is celebrating his 50th birthday today and on this occasion, various IPL Franchises and cricketers took to social media to wish Sourav Ganguly a happy birthday. Check out a few wishes.

"A special 50 for the Maharaj! @SGanguly99. #HappyBirthdayDada #AmiKKR" tweeted two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

"It`s another half-century for the man who shaped Indian cricket for the better. Wishing @SGanguly99 a very happy 50th birthday. Have an amazing one, legend," tweeted RCB.

It's another half-century for the man who shaped Indian cricket for the better.



Wishing @SGanguly99 a very happy 50th birthday.



Have an amazing one, legend. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/HgZr6XNaMY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 8, 2022

"424 international matches, 18,575 international runs. Here's wishing the Prince of Kolkata and the President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly a very #HappyBirthday! #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab," tweeted Punjab Kings.

424 international matches

18,575international runs



Here’s wishing the Prince of Kolkata and the President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly a very #HappyBirthday #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/85WKv1DwEk — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 8, 2022

Wish you a very happy birthday @SGanguly99, Dada Have a wonderful year ahead. Love always!"Happy Birthday, Dada! You`ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always @SGanguly99,"

Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from.



Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day lots of love and best wishes always @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/SPEIVIXJcA — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2022

Wasim Jaffer wrote, "Time to raise the bat, Happy 50th birthday dada @SGanguly99. Wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead."

Time to raise the bat, Happy 50th birthday dada @SGanguly99 Wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead pic.twitter.com/hN0BfvNnv7 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 8, 2022

"Popularly known as 'Dada', Ganguly made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996. He immediately made headlines as he went on to score a century in his maiden Test at Lord's. Ganguly first led India to the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy. In 2001, Team India achieved another milestone as the Ganguly-led side defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

READ: Nikhat Zareen eyes to winning four gold medals during the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Ganguly also guided India to the finals of the 2003 World Cup where the side just fell short in the summit clash against Australia. The former skipper then went on to become the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and is now the President of the BCCI.