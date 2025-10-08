IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....

Pat Cummins and Travis Head are currently major earners in the IPL, with Cummins retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 18 crore and Head for Rs 14 crore in the 2025 season.

Australian cricket icons Pat Cummins and Travis Head were reportedly offered around AUD 10 million (approximately Rs 58 crore) to quit international cricket and participate in T20 franchise leagues globally, but both players declined the lucrative proposal. This offer, made by an IPL team group, was presented under unofficial circumstances.

This surprising information emerged from a report by the Sydney Morning Herald, an Australian newspaper. The report indicated that the revelation surfaced during discussions among Cricket Australia and other officials about enhancing the Big Bash League through private investments.

In the IPL 2025, Cummins was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for AUD 3.7 million (about Rs 18 crore), while Head was also signed by the same franchise for AUD 1.2 million (around Rs 14 crore).

Beyond league earnings, Australia's elite cricketers earn roughly AUD 1.5 million (around Rs 8.7 crore) each year from national contracts. Cummins, who serves as the captain of the Australian team, has a total income of about AUD 3 million (around Rs 17.5 crore) from international cricket.

IPL franchises are increasingly becoming a dominant force in global cricket. These franchises manage T20 teams not only in India but also in South Africa (SAT20), the Caribbean Premier League, the United States (Major League Cricket), and the United Arab Emirates (International League T20).

This is not the first instance of players receiving offers from IPL franchises. In 2023, England fast bowler Jofra Archer turned down a $7.5 million (approximately Rs 62 crore) offer from the Mumbai Indians.

Travis Head is set to represent Australia in the forthcoming T20 and ODI series against India. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Pat Cummins is dealing with a back injury as he aims to recover in time for the first Ashes Test, scheduled to commence on November 21 in Perth. Cummins recently informed news.com.au that he may require three additional scans before the Ashes to evaluate the status of his injury.

Also read| Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark