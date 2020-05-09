IPL: Former CSK opener Matthew Hayden reveals MS Dhoni's epic first reaction to his 'mongoose bat'

Matthew Hayden and MS Dhoni

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has revealed how the then Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacted to him using the mongoose bat in the third edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hayden, who won the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) back in 2010, had introduced a new sensation when he first debuted a bat that had a longer handle, and smaller hitting surface to give leverage to the bottom hand.

It was with this bat that Hayden played his greatest T20 knock, smashing 93 runs in just 43 balls for CSK during their landmark win over Delhi back in 2010.

"I will (MS Dhoni) give you anything you want in life, to not use this bat. Please do not use this bat," recalled Hayden during a chat with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise CSK.

The former opener also claimed that he had assured the CSK skipper when he was very sceptical about the use of the bat.

"I am using this bat for practice for about a year and a half and when it hits the middle of the bat it goes 20 meters further," he said.



"The mongoose product was a step in the right direction and it was a brave and courageous decision to use it and for a couple of times when I used I just loved it," he added.

Hayden smashed 346 runs with an average of 21.62 during the 2010 IPL.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 13th edition Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.