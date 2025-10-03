Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad Test century vs West Indies

Rahul achieved his second Test century against the West Indies, marking his first on Indian soil since his remarkable 199 against England in Chennai in December 2016.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

IPL feud resurfaces as LSG celebrates Indian stars, snubs KL Rahul’s Ahmedabad Test century vs West Indies
KL Rahul's remarkable century in the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has captured widespread attention, yet the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have chosen to overlook the Indian opener's achievements.

While every IPL franchise has congratulated KL Rahul for his record-setting 11th Test century in Ahmedabad, the silence from Lucknow Super Giants regarding the Indian opener has reopened past grievances. On Day 2 of the ongoing first Test, Rahul delivered a brilliant hundred, earning accolades from all corners for his performance.

Several IPL teams and the BCCI have expressed their admiration for the Karnataka batter, but the Lucknow Super Giants shocked everyone by ignoring their former captain. The LSG acknowledged standout performances from players like Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja, yet failed to mention Rahul at all.

There is a belief that the notorious Goenka incident significantly influenced his departure. Now, with the Lucknow Super Giants' social media team opting to celebrate other Indian stars while disregarding Rahul's impressive innings in Ahmedabad, fans are convinced that the longstanding feud is behind this decision. Consequently, fans have been vocal in their disapproval of the franchise for disrespecting the international star.

Rahul and LSG have a tumultuous past stemming from the 2024 IPL season, when owner Sanjiv Goenka was filmed in a heated confrontation with the former captain during a live match following a disappointing loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The footage quickly spread online, leading fans to criticize Goenka for his public display of frustration towards the captain. Although both parties later attempted to downplay the incident, it undeniably created a rift in their relationship. As the season concluded, rumors about Rahul's future with the team intensified, ultimately resulting in his departure from the franchise.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma receives HAVAL H9 SUV after Asia Cup heroics: Check price, specs, features and more

