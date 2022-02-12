IPL Auction: Won’t it be a good idea to bring R Ashwin back to CSK?

Be it the IPL or international cricket, R Ashwin is one of the most thinking players around. He has been an asset for all the teams he has played for. Right now, he is with the Delhi Capitals, but a bidding war is likely to happen after him in the IPL Mega Auction.

Interestingly, this was also discussed on Ashwin’s YouTube channel, and the possibility of him returning to the Chennai Super Kings fold was weighed in.

In a conversation with a friend, Ashwin discussed the possibilities of a couple of shuffles that can happen during the IPL Mega Auction.

The idea of him going back to CSK definitely has some currency because Ashwin has been a part of a really solid CSK team in the past. Of course, the power rests with MS Dhoni to take the final decision on Ashwin’s inclusion, but the local boy has been an asset even under Dhoni’s captaincy.

The other reason discussed was him batting at number 9. That will give the team a very good depth in batting, because Ashwin, especially in last three years, has proved his worth as a batter. He can switch gear as per the need of the game and can take the batting deep while chasing.

If he goes back then it will also ensure the return of the lethal bowling pair of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Together then can take any opposition on.

Apart from these, Ashwin’s suggestions can really be helpful in team meetings as he has enormous experience and an intelligent thought process.

CSK would also like a future captain after Dhoni, and Ashwin could be that player.