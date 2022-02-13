'Don't think they handled Kuldeep Yadav well': DC owner Parth Jindal's sly dig at KKR

Parth Jindal, the chairman of Delhi Capitals (DC) feels that Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not handled well by Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few editions of the IPL.

"I don't think he has been handled well in the IPL for the last few seasons, he is a player who rides very much on confidence. In the environment we've created at Delhi Capitals with Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant, it is something that we want to give him," Jindal said on 'Auction Alert with Boria'.

He continued, "He (Kuldeep) has a lot to prove, and I think the fire in his belly is there and we are very keen to see what he does in the next IPL."

Extremely special to step back on the field after my surgery for the first time. It almost felt like a new start altogether.



Thanks to all who helped me get back on my feet and to all the well wishers for the support



Always an honour to play for Team India pic.twitter.com/Uc3i5EhiE3 — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 11, 2022

The left-arm spinner was part of KKR since 2014, but ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchise did not retain him.

He was ruled out of the 2021 edition due to injury. Kuldeep, who had set his base price at INR 1 crore, was bought by the Delhi franchise for INR 2 crore in the auction.

"When we looked at the value names, one of the names that stuck with us was Kuldeep Yadav. And we went for him," said Jindal.

The Delhi-based franchise also acquired the services of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman along with exciting domestic talents, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and KS Bharat, on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.