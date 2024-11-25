As the auction unfolds at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, fans eagerly anticipate how these players will shape the upcoming season, potentially altering the dynamics of their respective franchises

With IPL 2025’s auction entering its second day, five overseas players are likely to be bought by the teams at a premium for their special skills and recent performances.

English all-rounder Sam Curran is another top contender with a reserve price of Rs 2 crore. Curran is known for his versatility, having excelled in the batting and bowling departments, making him an invaluable asset to any franchise. During the T20 World Cup, his performances under pressure were evident as he played important roles for England.

Another player to watch is Tim David, who has become a premier finisher of T20 cricket. David's explosive batting style gives him the ability to change the game's momentum in the final overs. His recent form for Australia, averaging 157 and a strike rate of 199 in crucial matches, suggests he could be a difference maker on any team.

South African all-rounder, Marco Jansen, is a tall, fast bowler. His ability to contribute with the bat, though, gives him the ability to make any line-up deeper and is an attractive option for franchises seeking to bolster their bowling attack.

Emerging talent from Australia, Spencer Johnson has been showing promise in domestic leagues. If he can adapt and play well in different conditions, he could be a good addition to teams looking for new blood.

Finally, South African player Nandre Burger has been making waves for his impressive domestic performances. If he can show his skills as a fast bowler in crucial matches, then his skills can give teams the edge they need.

